As restaurants continue to reopen under Phase Two of the state’s three-part reopening plan, one Libby Hill seafood restaurant’s fate remains uncertain.
Libby Hill Seafood and Oyster Bar at 3920 Cotswold Ave. in Greensboro has yet to reopen and that’s left a lot of people wondering if it will.
“We just don’t know the answer,” said Justin Conrad.
Conrad, the third generation to own the Libby Hill brand, owns the property but contracts with a third-party operator.
“We had every plan to reopen the restaurant and as we got close to reopening, for a variety of reasons, the local operator and I decided that it might not be the best,” Conrad said.
With the possibility of the pandemic lingering for months, Conrad said he and the operator didn’t feel comfortable opening the restaurant yet.
“Nothing definitive has been made one way or another.”
Conrad said he is not ruling out the possibility of allowing another business to move into the space.
Conrad’s grandparents Luke and Elizabeth Conrad opened the first Libby Hill Restaurant nearby on New Garden Road in 1953. The company grew to several locations, including the Cotswold Avenue location that Justin Conrad opened in 2001. The flagship restaurant has since been torn down.
Conrad said all locations are now contracted through owner-operators. All, except for Cotswold Avenue, have reopened for dine-in.
Downtown wine bar
The owner of a Greensboro wine bar is opening a second wine bar in downtown.
Lewis & Elm is opening in July at 600 S. Elm St. in the space formerly Table 16.
“I’ve been looking for the perfect location to share my wines and to join the downtown community for some time,” said the wine bar’s managing partner Jake Assaf.
Assaf is a certified sommelier and owner of Rioja Wine Bar on Battleground Avenue.
The new bar will have eight wines on tap and a reserve bottle list.
It will offer a menu of seasonal salads and sandwiches along with charcuterie.
Follow Lewis & Elm on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.
Restaurant reopenings
Each day, more restaurants continue to test the waters of reopening for dine-in, but with the state mandated 50% capacity and spacing groups of diners 6 feet apart.
Restaurants are also following CDC guidelines of frequent cleaning and some are asking customers to wear face coverings.
Most restaurants that are reopening continue to offer curbside service; call ahead to see if it is available.
Some Greensboro restaurants that have reopened recently include:
- Cafe Pasta (305 State St.) is open daily. Call 336-272-1308 or visit www.cafepasta.com.
- Crafted The Art of the Taco (220 S. Elm St.) is open Wednesday through Sunday. Visit the Facebook page for daily specials, call 336-273-0030 or visit www.eatatcrafted.com.
- MJ’s Restaurant and Catering (620 Dolley Madison Road) is open Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will serve brunch on Father’s Day. Call 336-852-4889 or visit the Facebook page for updates.
- Kau (2003 Yanceyville St. at Revolution Mill) is open daily. Visit the Facebook page for updates, call 336-656-2410 or visit www.kaugreensboro.com.
- Porterhouse Burger Company (4608 W. Market St.) is open daily. Visit the Facebook page for updates, call 336-617-7145 or visit www.porterhouseburgerco.com. Porterhouse also has a location at Palladium Shopping Center in High Point.
- Positano Italian Family Restaurant and Pizzeria (2605 Lawndale Drive) is open Tuesday through Sunday. Visit the Facebook page for updates or call 336-288-4900.
- Salvino Cucina Italiana (2917 Battleground Ave., Suite D) is open Wednesday through Saturday. Reservations are encouraged. Customers are asked to wear a face covering to and from table and visits to the restroom. Call 336-540-8663.
- 1618 West Seafood Grille (1618 W. Friendly Ave.) is open Thursday through Saturday by reservation only. No walk-ins. Call 336-235-0898 or visit www.1618westgso.com.
Hours may change with little notice, so it is always best to call ahead for updates.
