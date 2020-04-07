Dominos Pizza
Courtesy Domino's Facebook.

Domino's Pizza has given the green light for its stores to give away pizza.

In a release, Domino's said it is allowing all of its company-owned and franchised stores to give away 10 million slices nationwide.

Who gets the free pizza will depend on the store, but it is likely to go to healthcare workers, grocery store workers, school children and others in need.

Tags

Load comments