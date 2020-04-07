Sheetz Store

Sheetz, a major restaurant and convenience chain of stores, is allowing customers to self scan and pay for items through the Sheetz app.

In a release, Sheetz said the feature, intended to minimize interaction in the checkout process in support of social distancing, is available at all Sheetz locations.

Items such as drinks and snacks can be scanned.

The feature is not available for gas and age-restricted items requiring an ID.

Self-scanning is also not available for Made-To-Order food and Sheetz Brothers Coffee items, though those things can still be ordered and purchased separately through the app or online.

