REIDSVILLE — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will open its first Reidsville restaurant at 5 p.m. Thursday at 660 S. Scales St.
Customers can win prizes until noon and enter a drawing for free breakfast for a year.
The 2,828 square-foot store was built on a former Family Dollar site and will feature the company’s new reclaimed barn look and an expanded biscuit window for guests to view the biscuit-making process.
The restaurant will also feature expanded drink options, free Wi-Fi and charging ports.
Photos and artwork capturing scenes of the Reidsville community will decorate the walls.
Pearl Greenway is the operator of the new restaurant. She has been with Biscuitville since 2010, starting as a shift manager at a store in Burlington. She was soon promoted to assistant manager and later as operator. She has also served as an area coach developing other operators.
Hours for the new restaurant are 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
The restaurant's phone is 336-589-6653.
This is the second Biscuitville in Rockingham County. The other is in Eden.
Biscuitville, which has 59 restaurants in North Carolina and Virginia, has remodeled dozens of its existing locations during the last three years as part of a growth phase and has also introduced several new, innovative menu items, such as the Spicy Chicken and Honey Biscuit.
