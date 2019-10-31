The stormy weather may have driven the Halloween trick-or-treaters off the streets, but area restaurants are opening their doors for some frightening fun little ghouls and goblins.
Check out these Halloween promotions.
- Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar at 1617 Stanley Road in Greensboro is giving 15-percent off anyone in costume.
- Half off shakes, coffee and cake by the slice 4 to 7 p.m. at Savor the Moment Bakery and Dessert Cafe at 1117 Coliseum Blvd. in Greensboro.
- Half-price meal for kids in costume at Melt Kitchen and Bar at 1941 New Garden Road in Greensboro.
- Free dessert for kids 12 and younger with a costume at Rio Grande Mexican Kitchen at 6909 Downwind Road in Greensboro.
- Free candy to trick-or-treaters at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers at 4106 Brian Jordan Place in High Point.
- A 10-percent discount on purchases at Mapleview County Line Creamery at 113 E. Main St. in Gibsonville.
Know of others? Email carl.wilson@greensboro.com or Facebook message Carl (Short Orders).
