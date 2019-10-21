GREENSBORO — Publix is opening the city's first store at 7 a.m. Nov. 13 at 6029 W. Gate City Blvd.
The approximate 49,000-square-foot store is opening at the new Grandover Village shopping center at Guilford College Road.
Publix has stores in Winston-Salem and High Point. It also is building a distribution center just off U.S. 70 east of Greensboro.
The opening comes on the heels of the opening of the city's first Trader Joe's, which will open on Thursday at 3721 Battleground Ave.
Grocery chain Lidl is not far behind. In May, the German-based grocer confirmed it was building its first Greensboro store at West Gate City Boulevard and Mackay Road next to Adams Farm Shopping Center.
The site is not far from the Publix location, and construction has already begun. An opening date has not been confirmed.
Lidl currently has regional stores in Winston-Salem, Thomasville and Lexington. The company has a distribution center in Alamance County.
