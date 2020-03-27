GREENSBORO — Mac's Speed Shop, a Charlotte-based barbecue restaurant chain with a location in Greensboro, is doing a pop-up lunch for first responders and healthcare workers at 11:30 a.m. today at the YWCA Family Emergency Shelter at 1807 E. Wendover Ave.
The restaurant at 1218 Battleground Ave. is offering half off for takeout to first responders with uniform or valid ID.
For a list of Greensboro and High Point restaurants offering curbside pickup, visit greensboro.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.