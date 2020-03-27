Macs BBQ

Mac's Speed Shop barbecue.

 Peter Taylor

GREENSBORO — Mac's Speed Shop, a Charlotte-based barbecue restaurant chain with a location in Greensboro, is doing a pop-up lunch for first responders and healthcare workers at 11:30 a.m. today at the YWCA Family Emergency Shelter at 1807 E. Wendover Ave.

The restaurant at 1218 Battleground Ave. is offering half off for takeout to first responders with uniform or valid ID.

For a list of Greensboro and High Point restaurants offering curbside pickup, visit greensboro.com.

Contact at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com.

