GREENSBORO — The owner of area Marco's Pizza franchises is donating 3,200 pizzas to hospital workers this week.

According to a release, Travis Cole, who owns several Marco's Pizza locations in the Triad, is donating 600 pizzas a day to workers at Cone Health.

Travis has also teamed up with radio stations 107.5 WKZL and 92.3 WKRR to promote a GoFundMe page to raise money to purchase food from struggling area restaurants and give to local health care workers. The goal is to raise $10,000.

