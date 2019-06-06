GREENSBORO — For five years the taproom at Pig Pounder Brewery has been turning out craft beers and fun.
Since its opening the brewery has added a food trailer, outdoor patios and a cool, artistically industrial indoor entertainment pavilion that offers games, live music and other events.
The brewery is saying cheers to five years with an anniversary party starting at noon on Saturday at the taproom and pavilion at 1107 Grecade St. It will last until 1 a.m.
There will be food trucks, face painting, live music and beer floats.
The event coincides with two new beer releases. The first is The Pounder, an American classic-style lager made with Piedmont-grown barley and named after an original brew created in 1988 when the restaurant Darryl's created it's own brand of beer.
The brewery will also release the Hog Jam, a strawberry blonde with local berries from Rudd Farms.
