Outback Steakhouse is giving away steaks.
To highlight a new partnership with DoorDash, an on-demand door-to-door restaurant delivery service, with Bloomin' Brands Inc., the parent company of casual dining restaurant chain Outback Steakhouse, Outback is giving away 10,000 6-ounce steaks through Sept. 29 at participating restaurants.
To take advantage of the promotion, customers must use the code STEAK when ordering through www.doordash.com/outback or through the DoorDash app.
The promotion is good for one 6-ounce center-cut sirloin and choice of side with a minimum $20 purchase while supplies last. Limit is one per person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.