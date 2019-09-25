Steak Stock Photo
Ulrik De Wachter from FreeImages

Outback Steakhouse is giving away steaks.

To highlight a new partnership with DoorDash, an on-demand door-to-door restaurant delivery service, with Bloomin' Brands Inc., the parent company of casual dining restaurant chain Outback Steakhouse, Outback is giving away 10,000 6-ounce steaks through Sept. 29 at participating restaurants.

To take advantage of the promotion, customers must use the code STEAK when ordering through www.doordash.com/outback or through the DoorDash app.

The promotion is good for one 6-ounce center-cut sirloin and choice of side with a minimum $20 purchase while supplies last. Limit is one per person.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Tags

Load comments