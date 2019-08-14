Olive Garden kicks off it's annual Never Ending Pasta Pass promotion on Thursday.
The chain is selling 24,000 cards that allow customers unlimited dining of pastas, sauces and toppings from Sept. 23 through Nov. 24.
Cost is $100, plus tax. Passes are available on a first-come basis.
Customers will also have the opportunity to upgrade to a pass that gets them unlimited pasta forever.
The first 50 guests to complete their transaction can opt-in for an Olive Garden Lifetime Pasta Pass for an additional $400, plus tax.
The sale starts at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Lifetime Pasta Pass recipients will be notified on Friday.
Visit www.multivu.com for details.