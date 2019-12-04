Peppermint may be the iconic Christmas candy, but for the second year in a row North Carolinians prefer chocolate, specifically Snickers bars, in their stockings.
According to the website CandyStore.com, the same sight that polls Americans' favorite Halloween and Valentine's candy, Snickers is the top December seller in North Carolina followed by Reindeer Corn and Starburst.
Candycorn.com reached out to its customers to find out their holiday candy preferences. The site got over 32,000 responses this year.
The company ran the results of its survey by major candy manufacturers and distributors.
Candy Canes are still popular, showing up in the top three choices of 28 states.
Reindeer corn is another big mover in 2019, finishing in the top 3 in 19 different states.
The National Retail Federation projects that the average consumer will spend about $110 on candy and food – slightly up from last year – which is about twice as much as they’ll spend on decorations, and 5 times what they’ll spend on flowers and potted plants.
Other Christmas candy quick facts:
- 93 percent gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays.
- 1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season.
- 72 percent eat a candy cane starting on the straight end, the rest start on the curved end.
- Approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually.
- The largest candy cane in the world was made in Switzerland. It was 51 feet long.
- December 26 is National Candy Cane Day.
- Canada spent $362 million US dollars in December 2014 on candy, confectionery and snack foods.
- 59 percent of holiday sales are expected to be online.
To see the state-by-state breakdown and an interactive map, visit Candystore.com.
