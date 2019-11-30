GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is accepting applications for a new program aimed at training and supporting women-led food businesses.
The Kitchen Empowerment Program is made possible with the help of the Women's Professional Forum Foundation.
Beginner and advanced classes offer entrepreneurial resources for women preparing low-risk, pre-packaged food.
Those interested will need to learn about and adhere to local, state and federal food safety regulations and guidelines.
Applicants are expected to use locally-sourced ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, honey, dairy and eggs.
Participants will receive food safety training, small business classes in merchandising, branding and marketing, mentoring and a specially designated farmers market table to guest vend.
For information, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
