GREENSBORO — Publix fired the opening salvo. Lidl quickly responded.

In the middle is Harris Teeter.

Let the grocery wars begin.

Lidl will open at 8 a.m. Nov. 13 at 5696 W. Gate City Blvd. at Mackay Road next to the Adams Farm Shopping Center.

It is opening the same day as a nearby Publix which opens at 7 a.m. at 6029 W. Gate City Blvd. at Grandover Village at Guilford College Road in Jamestown.

Lidl is the city's first store for the German-based grocery chain. There are two stores in Winston-Salem and stores in Thomasville and Lexington.

The company also has a regional distribution center in Alamance County.

The first 200 customers to the store on Nov. 13 will get gift cards ranging from $5 to $250.

There will be free samples and reusable bags while supplies last.

There will also be games, activities and prizes through the following weekend.

Those who sign up for a Lidl newsletter are entered into a raffle for a $500 Lidl gift card. Three winners will be drawn.

Lidl is known for it's small footprint and fresh produce.

Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of food and non-food specials each Wednesday, including fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys and outdoor furniture.

Store hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Nearby Publix is a Florida-based grocery chain with two stores in Forsyth County and a store in High Point. The company is building a distribution center just off U.S. 70 east of Greensboro.

Niche grocers are popping up all over the area.

Last week, the much anticipated opening of the city's first Trader Joe’s was at 3721 Battleground Ave. at Brassfield Shopping Center. In August, Arizona-based Sprouts debuted at 3357 Battleground Ave., not far from Trader Joe's. In July, Asheville-based Earth Fare opened a new store at 4105 Brian Jordan Place in High Point.

