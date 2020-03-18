GREENSBORO — The Corner Market in the Lindley Park neighborhood is responding to coronavirus concerns by giving shoppers the option to pick up fresh produce, eggs, farm-raised meat and other goods right from their car.
“It’s a way for folks, who want to be as safe as possible or who have any level of compromise, to get what they need,” said Kathy Newsom, director of the nonprofit market.
In addition to street-side pickup, Newsom said the outside market will be held as usual from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the restaurant Stix and Stones at the intersection of Elam and Walker avenues.
“Shopping an open-air market can be a much safer experience,” Newsom said.
She said the market will have about 20 vendors, half the normal number, and those vendors will be spaced farther apart than normal. She said the market is encouraging shoppers to avoid touching items they do not intend to buy or ask for a vendor’s assistance. Plenty of hand sanitizer will be available.
For those who want to take advantage of advance ordering and street-side pickup, visit www.cornermarketgso.com for a list of vendors taking orders and their method of payment.
SNAP customers can pre-order and have items held and pay on-site with the market’s double SNAP Green for Greens program.
