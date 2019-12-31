If you need caffeine to get through New Year's, you may be in luck.
Sheetz is offering free coffee to celebrate the holiday season.
Customers can grab their no-cost cups from 4 p.m. New Year's Eve to 4 p.m. New Year's Day, according to a news release.
The offer comes during the holiday travel season, when AAA expects a record number of people to hit the road.
For drivers wanting a jolt, Sheetz says free coffee is available at all locations in North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
The convenience stores are open 24 hours each day.
