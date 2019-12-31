Coffee Cup
If you need caffeine to get through New Year's, you may be in luck.

Sheetz is offering free coffee to celebrate the holiday season.

Customers can grab their no-cost cups from 4 p.m. New Year's Eve to 4 p.m. New Year's Day, according to a news release.

The offer comes during the holiday travel season, when AAA expects a record number of people to hit the road.

For drivers wanting a jolt, Sheetz says free coffee is available at all locations in North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The convenience stores are open 24 hours each day.

