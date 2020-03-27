Lowes Foods stores have adjusted store hours in response to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
In a release, the company said the new hours are to allow for better cleaning and for additional support for employees.
The new hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The hour between 7 and 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday is set aside for seniors and those vulnerable to the virus.
The chain also said it is providing full-time hourly employees hired before March 1 a $300 bonus, while part-time workers will receive $150. The payments will be made in early April.
Hourly and part-time employees at Lowes parent company Alex Lee and MDI, based in Hickory, also will receive payments equal to those Lowes Foods employees will receive.
Alex Lee has implemented an emergency leave policy for its companies in which all employees diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive an additional 10 paid days off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.