Feeling your holiday ambiance isn't quite complete? Perhaps you're lacking the aroma of fried chicken.

The Colonel has got your back with a fried chicken-scented firelog.

That's right, KFC has a firelog infused with the scent of fried chicken, complete with its iconic 11 herbs and spices.

Rest assured, there is no chicken in the log. Sorry Fido. The Enviro-Log brand log is made from 100-percent wax cardboard and burns 2 to 3 hours.

After last year's debut, logs sold out in three hours.

A single log is $18.99 and is only available through Walmart.com with free two-day shipping while supplies last.

