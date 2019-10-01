The James Beard Foundation announced the entry and recommendation period for the 2020 Awards is open.
Deadlines for submissions are as follows:
- Leadership Awards: recommendation period closes Sunday, December 1
- Book Awards: entry period closes Sunday, December 1 (*Physical book copies must arrive at the warehouse for review by Monday, December 9, 2019)
- Restaurant and Chef Awards: recommendation period closes Monday, December 2
- Broadcast Media Awards: entry period closes Monday, December 9
- Journalism Awards: entry period closes Monday, December 16
- Restaurant Design Awards: entry period closes Monday, January 20
The James Beard Foundation will again make the first two weeks of entry, Oct. 1-14, free for the Book, Broadcast Media, and Design Awards in order to remove any financial barrier to entry.
The Foundation recently announced changes to regional restaurant and chef awards for 2020.
The Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists will be announced on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Nominees for all award categories will be revealed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
For information, visit jamesbeard.org.
Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards recognize culinary professionals for excellence and achievement in their fields and further the Foundation’s mission to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.