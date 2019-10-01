James Beard Award
James Beard Foundation Facebook.

The James Beard Foundation announced the entry and recommendation period for the 2020 Awards is open.

Deadlines for submissions are as follows:

  • Leadership Awards: recommendation period closes Sunday, December 1
  • Book Awards: entry period closes Sunday, December 1 (*Physical book copies must arrive at the warehouse for review by Monday, December 9, 2019)
  • Restaurant and Chef Awards: recommendation period closes Monday, December 2
  • Broadcast Media Awards: entry period closes Monday, December 9
  • Journalism Awards: entry period closes Monday, December 16
  • Restaurant Design Awards: entry period closes Monday, January 20

The James Beard Foundation will again make the first two weeks of entry, Oct. 1-14, free for the Book, Broadcast Media, and Design Awards in order to remove any financial barrier to entry.

The Foundation recently announced changes to regional restaurant and chef awards for 2020.

The Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists will be announced on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Nominees for all award categories will be revealed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

For information, visit jamesbeard.org.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards recognize culinary professionals for excellence and achievement in their fields and further the Foundation’s mission to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Tags

Load comments