GREENSBORO — Applegate — a brand producing all natural and organic hot dogs, sausages, hamburgers and deli items — is now available at Minor League Ballparks across the country, including concession stands at First National Bank Field.
Applegate is holding a promotional event at the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball game on June 20 at the park.
During the game, the brand is giving away items like hats, socks, pop sockets and koozies.
For more information about the product, visit applegate.com.
For information on the Greensboro Grasshoppers, visit milb.com/greensboro.