A trolley makes a stop on State Street during the first Triad Local First holiday shopping event in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Hop a trolley for some shopping Saturday for the last of three Saturday Strolls presented by Triad Local First, a nonprofit advocate of locally-owned business.

The event is 1 to 5 p.m. along downtown's Elm Street.

It is part of Triad Local First’s Buy Local Season, which is in its sixth year. It runs through Dec. 31.

“The last 45 days of the year are make or break for independent retailers,” said Luck Davidson, board chair for Triad Local First.

During the event, shoppers can hop a free trolley, provided by Triad Eco Tours of Winston-Salem, and shop, drink and eat at nearly 40 retailers like White and Wood, Little Brother Brewing, Hudson's Hill and Deep Roots Market.

The event is held in conjunction with Downtown Greensboro Inc.

“Each of us can have a positive impact on our community by shopping at local retailers,” Davidson said.

For more information about Buy Local Season, visit Triad Local First on Facebook or www.triadlocalfirst.com.

