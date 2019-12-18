GREENSBORO — Hop a trolley for some shopping Saturday for the last of three Saturday Strolls presented by Triad Local First, a nonprofit advocate of locally-owned business.
The event is 1 to 5 p.m. along downtown's Elm Street.
It is part of Triad Local First’s Buy Local Season, which is in its sixth year. It runs through Dec. 31.
“The last 45 days of the year are make or break for independent retailers,” said Luck Davidson, board chair for Triad Local First.
During the event, shoppers can hop a free trolley, provided by Triad Eco Tours of Winston-Salem, and shop, drink and eat at nearly 40 retailers like White and Wood, Little Brother Brewing, Hudson's Hill and Deep Roots Market.
The event is held in conjunction with Downtown Greensboro Inc.
“Each of us can have a positive impact on our community by shopping at local retailers,” Davidson said.
For more information about Buy Local Season, visit Triad Local First on Facebook or www.triadlocalfirst.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.