GREENSBORO — All Harris Teeter grocery stores will start closing at midnight come Wednesday, including two in Greensboro.
The stores at 3330 W. Friendly Ave. at Friendly Center and 5710-W W. Gate City Blvd. will no longer be open all night.
The store at 2727 S. Church St. in Burlington is also moving away from being a 24-hour store.
The reduction in hours is part of Harris Teeter transitioning all of its stores away from 24-hour service.
"We see this shift as an alignment with many other retailers in the grocery industry," a spokesperson for Harris Teeter said in a statement.
Several factors are cited for the change including customer shopping trends, lease requirements and "other economic considerations."
As of Wednesday, all stores will close at midnight. Stores will open each day at 5 or 6 a.m., depending on the store.
According to the spokesperson, no positions are being eliminated as a result of the transition.
