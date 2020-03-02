Harris Teeter front
File photo

GREENSBORO — Harris Teeter is closing its store 4640 W. Market St.

An e-blast that went out to the store's rewards card customers said the store will "close on or before March 28."

Harris Teeter announced last week that all of its stores will no longer be open 24 hours. Stores will now close at midnight and reopen 5 or 6 a.m., depending on the store.

Harris Teeter operates eight other stores in Greensboro and two in High Point.

Contact at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

Tags

Load comments