GREENSBORO — Harris Teeter is closing its store 4640 W. Market St.
An e-blast that went out to the store's rewards card customers said the store will "close on or before March 28."
Harris Teeter announced last week that all of its stores will no longer be open 24 hours. Stores will now close at midnight and reopen 5 or 6 a.m., depending on the store.
Harris Teeter operates eight other stores in Greensboro and two in High Point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.