Harris Teeter front
File photo

GREENSBORO — The city is losing another Harris Teeter.

The store at 4640 W. Market St., which opened in 1999, will close by the end of the month, the company announced Monday.

In a press release, the company explained that a “strategic market review” led to the decision.

The company said it will offer the store’s employees the opportunity to transfer to other locations.

Harris Teeter, based in Matthews, operates eight Greensboro stores in what has become an increasingly crowded market due to the recent additions of Trader Joe’s, Publix and Sprouts Farmers Market.

