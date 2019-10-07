Rockingham Generic Fall Produce

This week is Guilford Local Foods Week, a week to bring together local food advocates, farmers, chefs, restaurateurs and agricultural professionals.

The event is in partnership with N.C. Cooperative Extension of Guilford County.

Highlights of the week include:

  • Program on a late summer vegetable garden at 6:30 p.m. today at Kathleen Clay Library, 1420 Price Park Road, Greensboro.
  • Thank a Farmer/Homesschool Day 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Meet N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, go on a "veggie" scavenger hunt and watch a planting demonstration.
  • Urban Farm Festival 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Twin Oaks Urban Farm, 502 White Oak St., High Point. Tours, demonstrations, pumpkin painting, food, music, produce.
  • Rural Farm Tour 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Register a the Guilford County Cooperative Extension at guilford.ces.ncsu.edu.
  • Cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. Friday at the Piedmont Triad Famrers Market, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax.
  • Celebrate the pumpkin with a $5 pumpkin pancake breakfast and live music 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.
  • Tasting Fair 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., Greensboro.

For more information, visit guilford.ces.ncsu.edu or call 336-641-2400.

