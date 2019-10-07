This week is Guilford Local Foods Week, a week to bring together local food advocates, farmers, chefs, restaurateurs and agricultural professionals.
The event is in partnership with N.C. Cooperative Extension of Guilford County.
Highlights of the week include:
- Program on a late summer vegetable garden at 6:30 p.m. today at Kathleen Clay Library, 1420 Price Park Road, Greensboro.
- Thank a Farmer/Homesschool Day 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Meet N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, go on a "veggie" scavenger hunt and watch a planting demonstration.
- Urban Farm Festival 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Twin Oaks Urban Farm, 502 White Oak St., High Point. Tours, demonstrations, pumpkin painting, food, music, produce.
- Rural Farm Tour 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Register a the Guilford County Cooperative Extension at guilford.ces.ncsu.edu.
- Cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. Friday at the Piedmont Triad Famrers Market, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax.
- Celebrate the pumpkin with a $5 pumpkin pancake breakfast and live music 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.
- Tasting Fair 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Deep Roots Market, 600 N. Eugene St., Greensboro.
For more information, visit guilford.ces.ncsu.edu or call 336-641-2400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.