GREENSBORO — The Grove Street People's Market, a weekly outdoor food and craft market in Greensboro's Glenwood neighborhood, celebrates it's fourth anniversary on Thursday.
The market will be be held 6 to 8 p.m. at 1417 Glenwood Ave.
There will be live music, a bike safety rodeo and helmet give-away for kids, tai chi and yoga demonstrations and raffles.
The weekly grassroots market brings fresh, local food every week into one of Greensboro's long-time food deserts and provides a place for local entrepreneurs to sell products they grow and make.
The market offers double SNAP (food stamps) dollars.
For information, follow Grove Street People's Market on Facebook.