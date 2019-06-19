Farmers Market Lettuce Generic (copy)
GREENSBORO — The Grove Street People's Market, a weekly outdoor food and craft market in Greensboro's Glenwood neighborhood, celebrates it's fourth anniversary on Thursday.

The market will be be held 6 to 8 p.m. at 1417 Glenwood Ave.

There will be live music, a bike safety rodeo and helmet give-away for kids, tai chi and yoga demonstrations and raffles.

The weekly grassroots market brings fresh, local food every week into one of Greensboro's long-time food deserts and provides a place for local entrepreneurs to sell products they grow and make.

The market offers double SNAP (food stamps) dollars.

For information, follow Grove Street People's Market on Facebook.

