GREENSBORO — A local food truck got the chance of a lifetime — for a second time — to feed the crew of Eric Church for the country superstar’s concert at the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday night.
“We fed over 100 of his crew and didn’t get the last order out until about 4 a.m. It was very long night, but I couldn’t turn it down,” said Daven Merchant, owner of The Pearl Kitchen food truck.
It was Merchant’s second time feeding Church and his crew. The Pearl Kitchen catered Church’s concert at the coliseum two years ago.
Merchant said Church tries to support local food providers when on tour. The crew was so impressed with Merchant’s food from the last time they were in Greensboro that they contacted him to serve them again.
“We arrived about 10 p.m. and got everything set up and were invited backstage to catch some of the show,” Merchant said.
The Saturday night performance was the second of two sold out Greensboro shows for Church, who is a North Carolina native.
“He is a legend in country music and it was an honor to be called back to cater them,” Merchant said.