GREENSBORO — Renovations continue with downtown's Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.
So the market will continue to operate at its temporary location at Revolution Mill at 1601 Yanceyville St. — at least for the next two Saturdays.
Hours are 7 a.m. to noon.
Entrance to the market is off Textile Drive just off Yanceyville Street. Look for the signs.
For more information, visit the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Facebook page.
