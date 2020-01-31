Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Revolution Mill

Tracey Lafeur with Sugar Hills Farms helps Elizabeth Riggs at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market's temporary location at Revolution Mill in Greensboro, N.C., on January 4.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Renovations continue with downtown's Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

So the market will continue to operate at its temporary location at Revolution Mill at 1601 Yanceyville St. — at least for the next two Saturdays.

Hours are 7 a.m. to noon.

Entrance to the market is off Textile Drive just off Yanceyville Street. Look for the signs.

For more information, visit the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Facebook page.

Contact at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

Tags

Load comments