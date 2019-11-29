GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will move to the Revolution Mill campus at 1601 Yanceyville St. for the month of January.
It is moving to a free-standing building off the mill's Textile Drive entrance near the restaurant Kau.
The market's new location begins Jan. 4.
The move is to allow the City of Greensboro to do some interior painting and ceiling maintenance for the nearly 90-year-old building.
During the face lift, layers of paint will be removed the ceiling to expose the original wood. The massive steel beams supporting the roof will be painted in a way to punctuate the expansive ceiling with its distinct barn shape.
Cost for the work is about $70,000.
The market expects more than 50 vendors to participate at the mill relocation site, which will be open 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
For information and updates, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org or follow the market on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.