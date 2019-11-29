Greensboro Farmers Curb Market 2019
By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will move to the Revolution Mill campus at 1601 Yanceyville St. for the month of January.

It is moving to a free-standing building off the mill's Textile Drive entrance near the restaurant Kau.

The market's new location begins Jan. 4.

The move is to allow the City of Greensboro to do some interior painting and ceiling maintenance for the nearly 90-year-old building.

During the face lift, layers of paint will be removed the ceiling to expose the original wood. The massive steel beams supporting the roof will be painted in a way to punctuate the expansive ceiling with its distinct barn shape.

Cost for the work is about $70,000.

The market expects more than 50 vendors to participate at the mill relocation site, which will be open 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday.

For information and updates, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org or follow the market on Facebook.

