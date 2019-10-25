GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will temporarily relocate to Revolution Mill on Saturday.
The move is to accommodate N.C. A&T’s homecoming festivities being held in and around War Memorial Stadium.
The pop-up market will be open 7 a.m. to noon in the plaza around the mill’s twin smokestacks. Parking is just off Yanceyville Street. Access is via pedestrian bridges next to Kau restaurant.
Stop by for eggs, meats, chrysanthemums, apples and other seasonal produce.
The market will return to its home location at 501 Yanceyville St. for the Nov. 2 market.
For information, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org or call 336-373-2402.
