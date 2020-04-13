Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (copy)
GREENSBORO – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market has shut down indefinitely over concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t vendors ready to provide microgreens, meat, eggs, dairy, baked goods and other items.

In lieu of a Saturday market, the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market has created an online directory to connect the community with market vendors

They are available at www.gsofarmersmarket.org.

