GREENSBORO — Where can you get a growler of beer and 108-ounce can of chili con carne?
Dram and Draught.
In response to the closure of restaurants and bars to dine-in, Dram and Draught, an old service station turned cocktail lounge at the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Eugene Street, pivoted to open its doors as a pop-up neighborhood market.
“As bartenders, what we want to be doing is hosting a party,” said Colin Beggs. “But in terms of our neighborhood and our customers, we basically want to help our regulars out anyway we can.”
Beggs is one of the bartenders of Dram and Draught. Between filling online orders for beer and wine to go, he is stocking the top shelf with canned food instead of expensive whiskey.
“We know as a bar what most people are looking for from us is more liquid,” he said.
But a can of chili con carne big enough to choke a horse?
“We got what we could from our wholesalers,” Beggs said. “Most of the cans of the sizes people are used to are going straight to the grocery shelves, so we got what we could."
Beggs admits the can’s size seems a little ridiculous. But for $16, a small family can make a meal out of it.
Considering the nearest grocery store is over a mile away, Beggs thinks many of their downtown regulars will appreciate the option.
There's also ginormous cans of ravioli and sweet potatoes, bags of dog food and (gasp!), toilet paper! And it’s only $1 per roll.
But there is a limit of four rolls per customers.
Beggs and fellow bartender Cody Weiss are still managing to mix cocktails.
In addition to beer, wine and homemade sangria, the bar offers nonalcoholic cocktail mixers to go. All you need is to add your own alcohol. (Guess what, ABC stores are apparently considered essential!)
There is a standard mixer and a daily option that changes every day.
The market is open 2 to 8 p.m. daily.
The bar limits shoppers to four at a time to keep with social distancing guidelines.
For information, follow Dram and Draught Greensboro on Facebook.
