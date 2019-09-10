Deep Roots opens new store in downtown Greensboro

Deep Roots Market is on North Eugene Street in downtown Greensboro.

 NELSON KEPLEY STF

GREENSBORO — Deep Roots Market, a downtown healthy foods community co-op, wants to build a new patio and improve it's coffee bar and it is asking owners to help foot the bill.

The market at 600 N. Eugene St. wants to build a new all-weather patio, remodel the store's coffee bar to include fresh organic juice and smoothies, upgrade its section of bulk items, and add programmable sign at the store's entrance.

The board is reaching out to the co-op's more than 3,000 owners to raise a half million dollars by the end of October to cover the cost.

“Improvements to the co-op are crucial to keep us competitive and attractive to newcomers,”, Kathleen Donohue, a co-op member and vice president of the Deep Roots' board, said in a release.

Capital campaigns are used by consumer co-ops around the country to generate funds for projects.

The campaign is less desperate than the last time the co-op asked owners for help.

In 2017, after seven months of road and sidewalk improvements in the neighborhood that at times had streets blocked for weeks, the market went into survival mode and appealed to owners to help cover revenue losses and to help pay the $1.3 million borrowed to build the 10,620-square-foot store that opened in 2013 when it moved from its old location on Spring Garden Street.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Contact at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

Tags

Load comments