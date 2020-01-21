Fresh Market

GREENSBORO — Grocer chain The Fresh Market now has an online store and corresponding mobile app for shopping and ordering its products.

The new site allows customers to shop by department or by collections, such as new items, easy meals and seasonal offerings.

Browsers can filter products by what is on sale and also for special dietary needs, such as gluten-free, vegan and organic.

Orders will be filled by Instacart. Curb-side pickup or delivery in as little as an hour can be arranged.

Orders of $75 get $15 off the first delivery if placed by Feb. 3 with the promotional code SHOP15.

For more information on the site and the app, visit shop.thefreshmarket.com.

