GREENSBORO — First Watch, a chain of fast-casual breakfast and brunch restaurants, has temporarily closed its stores in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
CEO Chris Tomasso announced in a letter on the company's website he was closing all company-owned stores
In the letter, Tomasso said the company will continue health care benefits for managers and will offer coverage of virtual doctor visits for workers. The company also plans to give bonuses to managers upon their return to work.
Tomasso said the benefits are being funded in part by cost reductions and senior leadership pay cuts through the end of the year.
First Watch opened its first Triad store in Winston-Salem last year followed by the Greensboro store in early January. A location was scheduled to open in Clemmons in March but has yet to do so.
