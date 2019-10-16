Meditation Spiral Garden

Meditation Spiral garden at Greensboro Farmers Curb Market.

 Greensboro Farmers Curb Market courtesy photo

GREENSBORO — Visitors to the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will see a new landscaped feature in the form of a spiral garden.

But the market needs community help to complete it.

The Meditation Spiral at the Yanceyville street entrance to the market is approximately 20 feet in diameter with a gravel stone path.

Herbaceous perennial plants will be added to the garden.

The Hillsdale Fund and the Davis Unit of the NC Herb Society provided support for the project.

The garden's creation was led by Justin Vettel on behalf of the Greensboro Permaculture Group and the market's sustainability intern Sierra Mendez-Neff coordinated work volunteers over the course of two Saturdays.

However, the non-profit market needs donations of of robust perennial plants such as fennel, sage, thyme, oregano, chives, garlic, chamomile, feverfew, lavender, yarrow, milkweed, goldenrod, cone flowers, coreopsis.

Plants can dropped off 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the market at 501 Yanceyville St.

The market will temporarily relocate to Revolution Mill on Oct. 26 to accommodate N.C. A&T's homecoming festivities.

For information, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org or call 336-373-2402.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Tags

Load comments