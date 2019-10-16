GREENSBORO — Visitors to the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will see a new landscaped feature in the form of a spiral garden.
But the market needs community help to complete it.
The Meditation Spiral at the Yanceyville street entrance to the market is approximately 20 feet in diameter with a gravel stone path.
Herbaceous perennial plants will be added to the garden.
The Hillsdale Fund and the Davis Unit of the NC Herb Society provided support for the project.
The garden's creation was led by Justin Vettel on behalf of the Greensboro Permaculture Group and the market's sustainability intern Sierra Mendez-Neff coordinated work volunteers over the course of two Saturdays.
However, the non-profit market needs donations of of robust perennial plants such as fennel, sage, thyme, oregano, chives, garlic, chamomile, feverfew, lavender, yarrow, milkweed, goldenrod, cone flowers, coreopsis.
Plants can dropped off 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the market at 501 Yanceyville St.
The market will temporarily relocate to Revolution Mill on Oct. 26 to accommodate N.C. A&T's homecoming festivities.
For information, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org or call 336-373-2402.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.