GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will host Got to Be NC to Kick off to Summer, a sampling of seasonal foods and activities, from 8 a.m. to noon at the market at 501 Yanceyville St.
The event is supported by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Got to be NC.
Greensboro chef Chris Scalici of Artistic Cuisine will serve samples of North Carolina pork barbecue sliders, locally sourced slaw and veggies from 10 am to 12 noon, or while supplies last.
During the event, you can learn more about how to support local agriculture and sustainable food systems through the Market Champion Campaign, an annual campaign to preserve the heritage of Greensboro’s original farmers market. GFM board and staff members will share information on supporting the Market and building social connections between farmers, food and friends.
The market will kick off Storytelling Trees at Ten at 10 a.m. with guest storyteller and former Goat Lady Dairy owner Steve Tate. Tate will bring some baby goats from the dairy.
There will also be live music by John Stevens and children’s activities available throughout the day.
For more information, call 336-373-2402 or visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
