Easter Sunday is a day when many families eat out. But with restaurant dine-ins closed to curb the pandemic, everyone will be eating in.
Area restaurants and grocery stores are there to help with fully-cooked Easter meals to go that can be reheated and served.
Meals must be ordered in advance and participation may vary at each location.
Boston Market (5615 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro) is offering meals that serve four to 12 and include choice of ham or turkey breast, or combination of both, with sides. Individual meals and a la carte items are available. Meals are available for pickup or home delivery. The deadline to order is today at Bostonmarket.com or by calling 336-292-6336.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill has a choice of chicken picatta or Mahi Wulfe meals with bread, oil, Caesar Salad, sides and dessert for $49.99 available April 10-13. Add four New Zealand lamb chops for $19.99. Order at www.carrabbas.com.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar (3342 W Friendly Ave., Greensboro) is offering a three-course family-style menu for $120 for four and $180 for six. Visit www.flemingssteakhouse.com or call 336-294-7790.
The Fresh Market is offering complete, meals that serve 8 to 10 and include ham, sides, rolls and white layer cake. Cost is $69.99. A meal for four is $34.99. Order online at www.thefreshmarket.com through April 9 for pickup April 10-12.
Gia is offering ham or leg of lamb meal with sides, rolls and wine for family of four for $99. Call 336-907-7536.
Godmother of Soulfood (701-A N. English St., Greensboro) is offering meals to go. Call 336-483-6966.
Honey Baked Ham Co. (2613 Battleground Ave., Greensboro) is offering hame and turkey breast meals. Visit htwww.honeybaked.com.
Mac’s Speed Shop (1218 Battleground Ave., Greensboro) has smoked meat meals with sides and extras like tea and banana pudding. There are meals for four starting at $37 and meals for eight starting at $79. Order by April 10 at macspeedshop.com.
Melt Kitchen and Bar (1941 New Garden Road, Suite 116) has a la carte items from quiche to ham to a variety of sides and biscuits. Place order by April 9. For a menu, visit Melt’s Facebook page or call 336-763-5445.
