Chorus Stock Photo
Morguefile.com.

GREENSBORO — The Choral Society is holding a rehearsal for its performance of "Messiah" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St.

The rehearsal is open to anyone.

Starting this year, the community ensemble is taking up the mantel from the Greensboro Oratorio Singers, who have traditionally performed Handel's classic. The Oratorio Singers gave it's final performance of "Messiah" last year.

The Choral Society will perform "Messiah" on Nov. 8 at First Baptist Church. Admission will be free.

For information, visit www.csogso.com.

