RALEIGH — A storm is brewing at The Carolina Hurricanes and its not about Washington Capitals' player Tom Wilson's fury at the Carolina bench.
North Carolina's official hockey team now has its own official beer.
It's called Storm Brew.
R&D Brewing is brewing the light lager which is 4.2-percent ABV with 2.4 carbohydrates and 97 calories.
R&D Brewing opened in 2017.
The name was selected by fans through an online poll.
The brew is available now in 12 and 16-ounce cans at PNC Arena and will be available through some retail outlets starting in late October.
A launch party will be held Oct. 5 at Carolina Ale House.
To find out which tap rooms and retailers will carry Storm Brew, visit stormbrewlager.com.
