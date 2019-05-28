Haand Pottery

Haand Pottery.

 Courtesy Haand.

BURLINGTON — Haand, a ceramic pottery company that operates out of a 13,000-square-foot former hosiery mill at 413 Tucker St., will hold its first ever sale of tableware summer samples, seconds and overstock June 6-9 at the factory.

Hours for the sale are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 6-8 and noon to 4 p.m. June 9.

Ceramics artist Mark Warren and potter Chris Pence founded Haand in 2012. The company makes hand-crafted, high-end pottery for homes and restaurants, including Gia in Greensboro, Acme in Carrboro and Death and Taxes in Raleigh.

For more information, visit https://haand.us/pages/studio-events.

