GREENSBORO — Gibb's Hundred Brewing at 504 State St. will Bake Without Borders, a family-friendly event 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday to benefit immigrant advocacy group Siembra NC and national migrant legal rights organization Al Otro Lado.
Community bakers will be selling their goods and there will be a silent auction of art works, services, gift cards and other items.
Live Latin music and a DJ will provide the backdrop.
Admission is free, but a donation of $20 is suggested.
If you'd like to participate as a baker or volunteer your time, visit the Bake Without Borders Facebook page or email bakewithoutbordersinfo@gmail.com.