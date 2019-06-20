GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is holding a Blueberry Pancake and Celebration Day on Saturday.
Starting at 8 a.m., Alex and Tim Amoroso of Cheesecakes by Alex will be flipping pancakes with blueberries donated by Rivers Finest. The event will be held outside the market next to the lawn.
Cost for a plate of pancakes is $5 donation that benefits the market. Add a side of Neese's sausage for $2.
Gate City Coffee will be selling hot and cold beverages.
Turtle Line Farm, Hillcrest Farm, Rural Hall Farm, Smith Century Farm, Farlow Farm and Rivers Finest will be selling their blueberries inside the market.
Winston-Salem singer-songwriter Jeff Wall will provide the ambiance and there will be activities for all ages.
For information, call the market at 336-373-2402, visit gsofarmersmarket.org or follow Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on Facebook.