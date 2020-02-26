GREENSBORO — A Simple Gesture, a food collection initiative, will hold a 2020 Leap Day Bar Crawl 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Irving Park Shops.
The tour starts at Gate City Growlers at 1724 Battleground Ave., Suite 103 and progresses to Speakeasy Tavern and ends at the Tap Room.
Admission is $10 or $10 worth of food donations and gets you a free Pabst Blue Ribbon and A Simple Gesture tote bag.
A Simple Gesture is a non-profit that collects food to support food banks and food pantries in Greensboro and Guilford County.
For information, call 336-547-7000 or visit asimplegesturegso.org.
