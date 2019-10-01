RALEIGH — Steven Goff of AUX Bar in Asheville won the Chef of the Year at the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association's Chef Showdown.
Jamie Turner of Earl's Grocery and Soul Food Sessions in Charlotte earned Pastry Chef of the Year and Johnny Burritt of Apothecary Beverage Company in Asheville took home Mixologist of the Year.
There were 20 chefs from across North Carolina that competed in the fourth annual event on Monday. The finalists were culled from preliminary rounds held in cities across the state.
Other awards included Apothecary Beverage for Distillery of the Year, Cory Haigler of The Westin Charlotte for People's Choice Savory chef, Tie Whittaker of Buttermilk Boutique in Raleigh for People's Choice Pastry Chef and Jimmy Huyhn of Copper Barrel Distillery in Wilkesboro for People's Choice Special Cocktail and Distillery.
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture Culinary also named its Culinary Ambassador Team of chefs who will be the culinary voice of the NC Department of Agriculture that include Goff, Richard Gras, Haigler, Turner, Whittaker and Mary Jayne Wilson who will advocate the use of North Carolina food and beverage products in restaurants and retail outlets across the state.
The event was presented in partnership with Got to Be NC Agriculture.
For more information, visit ncrla.org/chefshowdown.
