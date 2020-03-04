Somewhere South

DURHAM — Chef Vivian Howard, star of the Peabody and Emmy award-winning series "A Chef's Life," will be at the Carolina Theatre on March 15.

Howard will host a screening of her new PBS show "Somewhere South" at 4:30 p.m. followed by a Q&A with fans.

Tickets are $15.50 at www.carolinatheatre.org.

Howard gained fame after five seasons of "A Chef's Life," a documentary show that chronicled Howard and her husband Ben's saga of moving from New York City to open a restaurant in her hometown of Kinston and exploring local food while raising a family.

A release from PBS says "Somewhere South" is a six-part series that continues Howard's passion for Southern food by taking viewers on a culinary tour of the South through cross-cultural dishes that appear on everyday tables.

The show premiers at 9 p.m. March 27 on PBS stations nationwide. Check local listings.

