Chef Vivian Howard, star of the Peabody and Emmy award-winning series "A Chef's Life,"debuts her new show "Somewhere South" at 9 p.m. Friday on the PBS network.
Howard is best known for "A Chef's Life" which chronicled her and her husband's personal and professional life as they ran two restaurants in Kinston, N.C.
In the James Beard Award winning chef's new six-part series, Howard explores the dishes uniting cultures and creating new traditions across the American South.
In the first episode, Howard looks at the history and some of the South's iconic makers of hand pies.
The series continues weekly through May 1 with a different topic each week.
The show can be seen on the PBS television network (check local listings), PBS.org and the PBS video app.
