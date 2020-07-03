Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, July 15
.
Welcome to the News & Record's "Jokes on You" page. Here is this week's cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week's cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below).
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
While I continue to work from home, I won’t be in the office to accept mail-in entries. I’m afraid it’s electronic submissions only for now until further notice. I apologize for the inconvenience.
.
JOY will be closed next week. See you in two weeks!
Last week's cartoon was The magician. Next week's cartoon - the one you'll be writing captions for is – Washington crossing the Delaware.
.
WINNER
“Try to pull out the 40 thousand dollars we spent on your college education!”
Janice Y. Smith, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Mother-in-law in the hat trick. Now that’s original.”
Roy Forrest, Whitset
.
“The Rabbit must be in quarantine!”
Spencer Ferguson, Greensboro
.
“Have you seen the cat?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You can forget trying to saw me in half.”
Bill Wallace
.
“Maybe you should just try card tricks.”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“If you pull toilet paper out of there, THEN I might be impressed”.
G.A. Rilling, Madison
.
“Don’t worry, many magicians at your age lose their hare!”
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
The rabbit's not coming out until you put a mask on!
G. Hudgins, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (Also getting votes from our judges)
"So I guess the magic has gone out of our marriage."
Rick Freeman, Cedar Falls
.
I think it's time for a new hat!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Forget the rabbit, pull out some toilet paper and disinfecting wipes.
David Core, Greensboro
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
Your wand might be defective.
Henry Hoover Burlington
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here’s one I came up with that’s a bit different from the ones you sent in.
I got nothing to add – this was a tough one.
.
THE REST
1. Careful, you might get one of those Covid lab rats.
2. The rabbits have been on vacation since Easter.
3. All I see is a bunch of dandruff.
4. Have you forgotten? It's "abracadabra."
5. Nothing magic about the dandruff I see.
Martha Eake, Greensboro
.
"Substituting a badger for a rabbit was a bad idea."
"That must be the rabbit from 'The Secret Life of Pets'."
"Did you forget to feed him?"
"You forgot to say the magic word."
"Is that a hat or a garbage disposal?"
"You're not very handy at this."
"That growl sounds more like a wolverine."
"I think your rabbit is rabid."
"That's what you get for pulling him out by his ears."
"You hired Tony the Tiger?"
"You can forget trying to saw me in half."
"What part of the rabbit did you grab?"
"I told you learning by a correspondence course was risky."
"I think you said 'Abraca-mangle'."
"Is that my mother in there?"
"Congratulations - you've invented Tragic Magic."
"So much for pulling a blender out of a hat!"
"You might want to consider a different hobby."
"Didn't you buy that hat from Stephen King?"
"This reminds of that scene from 'Fargo'."
"It's a rogue MAGA hat."
Bill Wallace
.
The Rabbit must be in quarantine!
Spencer Ferguson, Greensboro
.
I think you should pull out a rabbit this time!
Mike Perry
.
Can you pull a Covid cure outta that thing?
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
I don't think you should put your hand in there this time!
I thin it's time for a new hat!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Maybe you should take that thing in for a tune-up!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I've heard many magicians your age go through hair loss!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Rabbits day off?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Next time the trick doesn't work right away, don't say "bear with me!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"So much for adorable little bunnies."
"Evidently he's insulted by 'Presto!'."
"He's not very cooperative, is he?"
"I think he's a disgruntled employee."
"You're going to need some magic ointment."
"Apparently he wants to renegotiate his contract."
"Maybe he's calmed down - try it again."
"Is that the one named Banshee?"
"I told you it was a mistake to use a cat."
Bill Wallace
.
"Looks like Bugs Bunny escaped you again,"
"Four years of college and this is what I get,"
"Try to pull out the 40 thousand dollars we spent on your college education!"
"Can you return the hat to Amazon?"
Janice Y. Smith, Greensboro
.
"Maybe a Tasmanian Devil adds too much excitement to the act."
"Carnivores don't make good subjects."
"This is certainly a setback."
Bill Wallace
.
You're lucky to be alive. Usually the term "abra-cadaver" is fatal!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“You’re all hat and no rabbit!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Do other magicians use wolverines?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“That is one ornery rabbit!”
Tim Tribbett
.
The rabbit's not coming out until you put a mask on!
G. Hudgins, Greensboro
.
Remember that rabbit we had for dinner last night? Well, that was her son!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“So that’s where the cat went!”
Tim Tribbett
.
1. Bring out one that doesn’t watch football all day.
2. Have you got one that’s tall, dark and especially rich.
3. Please...no rabbits, turtles or politicians.
4. Good thing you’ve got a big nose or that hat would cover you whole face.
5. The last time I tried this the marriage only lasted two weeks.
6. Seriously?? Are you kidding me?
7. And if I don’t like him then what do we do?
8. What do you use? High tech or Apps?
Dave Sheet, Greensboro
.
1. Don’t worry many magicians at your age lose their Hare!
2. Any day now?
3. You know supper is getting cold right?
4. Isn’t there an app for this?
5. Well, I at least like how your hat matches your outfit!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
Since abracadabra didn't work, maybe Alexa can help.
Nancy Sands, Stoney Creek
.
You should have said "Watch me pull a "rabid" out of my hat!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"So I guess the magic has gone out of our marriage."
Rick Freeman, Cedar Falls
.
1. Im sorry about your rabbit. But the stew was delicious.
2. Any day now.
3. Pull out a winning lottery number for a change.
4. Paying the rent would be a good trick.
5. Your wand might be defective.
6. It's been an hour. I don't think he's coming out.
7. I think he's asleep.
8. Maybe you should get a Stetson.
9. You didn't say presto.
Henry Hoover Burlington
.
I don't know what it means, but I think I would avoid "avada khedavra" next time!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1. "What's the matter, hat got your tongue?"
2. "Maybe it'd be safer using a cookie jar."
3. "Let me guess... the ol' pull the shredder out of the hat trick?"
Walt Hayes, High Point
.
“No wonder that rabbit was discounted!”
Tim Tribbett
.
Forget the rabbit, pull out some toilet paper and disinfecting wipes.
David Core, Greensboro
.
Since you're so bad at pulling a rabbit out of your hat, next time try pulling a hair out of your nose!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“If you pull toilet paper out of there, THEN I might be impressed”. G.A. Rilling, 201 Kallam Mill Rd. Madison, NC 27025
.
“Have you seen the cat?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“That a rabid rabbit!”
Tim Tribbett
.
Hey Rocky! Watch me pull a rabbit outta my hat!
Must've got the wrong hat!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I don't know how you got mother in there, but you better get her out!
We don't need anymore rabbits. See if you can pull a roll of toilet paper.
It had better be the rent money.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Maybe the 4th time is the one. Remember- it's not badger, it's not a puma and definitely not a coyote- just a stinkin' rabbit!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Why don't you just worry about keeping the rabbit out of the garden?
Remember, it's "rabbit" out of a hat, not badger!
Mike Perry, Eden!
.
That's a shame. Why don't you go to the Employment Office and try to find the magic of the market place!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Doctor? I don't think this is the way to get ready for a tricky operation!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
" Your hocus pocus is bogus."
Jonathan Sparrow-Greensboro
.
“That rabbit’s getting an attitude!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“The magic’s gone out of our marriage.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Maybe stick with rabbits.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I wonder why it’s not working today ?”
John Marsicano, Greensboro
.
That's quite a trick! How'd it go? You said "Uno, dos..." and he disappeared without a "tres!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You put your hand in there again and you definitely won't have anything up your sleeve!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What do you call a short fortune teller who escaped from prison? A small medium at large!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“How did my mother even get in there?!“
Tim Tribbett
.
“Let’s name that rabbit ‘Cujo’!”
Tim Tribbett
.
That was a nice try. But there's just no way to put the magic back into our marriage!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Maybe when I fix the sleeve you can wear that outfit for Halloween."
"Just forget the hat trick already !"
"You sure he didn't escape to Mr. McGregor's garden ?"
"I've heard of sleight of hand, but...."
"So much for you being on America's Got Talent."
"That rabbit must have big teeth."
"If you think I'm buying you a new coat, forget it !"
"I told you not to try that magic trick with a cat !"
"So the cat's out of the hat."
"The Cat in the Hat was just a children's book !"
"That sure wasn't a funny bunny."
"You should've known not to take the carrot away from him."
"Maybe you should just try card tricks."
"You were supposed to wave the wand over the hat !"
"You've always been accident prone."
"You'll have to get out of that neighborhood child's birthday party."
"You could try reporting it as a work injury."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“You’re supposed to throw the knives.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I think your wand needs new batteries.
You sure you don't have some kind of past with that rabbit?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Are you sure he said ‘rabid’ and not ‘rabbit‘?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Easy...you still have a concussion from the doves.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Okay! Okay! So it didn't work. No need to pull your hair out!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I wouldn't consider a Bullwinkle cartoon to be a training film.
You don't need to make rabbits appear. They do it well enough by themselves.
Somewhere, Karen is crying over a puddle because of you.
Don't you dare use that to make my mother disappear!
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"This reminds me of that scene from 'Fargo'."
"Maybe this is a signal you should change careers."
"How did that rabbit get a chain-saw?"
Bill Wallace
.
Well, you may call him Bob, but the next time I see him, he'll have a different name- Rabbit Stew!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I know the rabbit are hard to find, but don't worry. I've actually enrolled you into the hare club for men!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I don't think your "Watch me pull a wolverine out of my hat!" had any chance of catching on!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Peter Miller Greensboro
Are you sure that's a bunny in there?
.
I think you've been watching too much "Rocky and Bullwinkle!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I see you tried your "Watch me pull a shark out of my hat" trick again!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Maybe you should start with card tricks.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m reconsidering letting you saw me in half.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“That is one angry rabbit!”
Tim Tribbett
.
We have to face it, dear. That speech impediment is going to get you killed someday!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Dear ,let's face it- It's like watching Rocky and Bullwinkle reruns!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It’s been awhile- here’s a couple captions for this week’s cartoon.
“Maybe your rabbit is self-isolating.”
“Either you’re a lousy magician or I’m pregnant.”
Tom Norman, Greensboro
.
I'm guessing he resented your weren't wearing a mask and your lack of social distancing!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What do you call a magician without the magic? Ian
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"You must have had a wild hare in there!"
Arista Shelton, Greensboro
.
"That bunny turned into a tiger!"
David Shelton, Greensboro
.
Hurry up. I’m cooking dinner
I hope you haven’t quit your day job
I see you have nothing up your sleeve. Uh, where is your sleeve ?
Is the Coronavirus vaccine coming out next ?
Get some Grey Poupon out for dinner
Is the Coronavirus vaccine in there with doves and rabbits ?
I see you have already put your right arm in there
Shouldn’t you wear a HAZMAT suit ?
When was your last tetanus shot ?
Still up to your old tricks, I see
Vegas called. They said they are good for now
Wanna put this back in the closet with your chemistry set ?
Superman called. He wants his cape back
You were supposed to wave your wand, not your right hand, over the hat
Have you met your deductible ?
Something is fishy in there
Do you want to try Clown College next ?
But they said not to try this at home
Is the cat in the hat ?
This is a bunch of hokey pokey
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
You might want to rethink that bobcat in the hat trick.
Mother-in-law in the hat trick. Now that’s original.
Wow, that is one harried hare.
I have never seen a rabbit that mad.
Maybe you should start out with a real itty bitty bunny.
How did you get my mother into that hat?
Who knew jackrabbits could get that jacked.
Is that a magic hat, or a garbage disposal?
Pour a bottle of wine in and see if that calms him down.
Maybe if you used calming magic words that would help.
I don’t think that badger is coming out.
Are you sure that hat isn’t a portal to the Whitehouse press room.
I think that hat is a portal to the headquarters of Mothers Against Magic.
What you have here is a failure to communicate with that rabbit.
Maybe pulling a tomcat out of that hat was a bad idea.
Did you try to put a mask on that rabbit?
Did you try to put a mask on a NASCAR fan?
I’m guessing to you stuffed our teenage daughter into that hat without her phone.
I told you, you were going to have a hard time getting that captioner to come out into the daylight.
I told you that stuffing Tim into that hat was going to tick him off.
You told Tim he was furloughed again didn’t you.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
#1: "Please, make the corona virus disappear!"
#2: "Why don't you see if you can pull The Joke's On You out of there during the weeks that it's missing?"
#3: "Where is Carl Ballantine when you need him?"
#4: "In the immortal words of Doug Henning, 'It's an illusion!'"
#5: "Hmmmm... You may need some trick photography!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“You’re not ready to saw anyone in half!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Are you sure you should use a badger?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’ll get the carrots.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Let me guess, your bunny’s not wearing a mask.”
“You tried to pull out my mother, didn’t you?”
“I asked you to pull out a hare not a bear.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“That thing works better than our garbage disposal!”
“Was that a rabbit or a badger?”
“It doesn’t know the(DON’T BITE THE HAND THAT FEEDS YOU!) rule.”
“Well, you always wanted a new puppy!”
“You might want to pull a new arm out of there.”
“Is it SHARK WEEK already?”
Rusty Morgam, Greensboro
.
"That's some Hot Rabbit Harry!"
"That's some Bad Rabbit Harry!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Huh. Like George Bush would say ' Must be Nucular '."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"That's some Bad Hat Harry."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I'm afraid to look... how's the bird?!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"Bet you can't do THAT again!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Our condolences to the family of Morma Kay (will be in our prayers)
The Rev. Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
The Sideshow Magician
A magician is performing at a fair in the deep country. He says "For my next trick, I need the biggest, strongest person in the audience." An enormous man, 6'10" and about 350 pounds of pure muscle steps up to the stage. The magician looks him up and down and says "Take this sledgehammer and, when I put my head on this block, I want you to hit it as hard as you can." The giant looks puzzled, but figures that it is a trick and bashes the magician as hard as he can....
10 years later, the magician wakes from his coma, sits straight up in the bed and yells "TA DAAAAA!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Amateur Magician
An amateur magician accidentally turns his wife into a loveseat and his two kids into armchairs. He starts to panic. He tries every trick in book but none work so, in desperation, he decides to take them to hospital. Once at the hospital, the magician spends a sleepless night while the medical staff run numerous tests on the unfortunate woman and children. Finally, the head doctor comes out into the corridor to speak to the magician. "How are my family?" he asks worriedly, "Are they alright?" The doctor replies, "they're comfortable....
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A man runs into a bank...
He runs up to the teller and says "Quick! I need you to do a magic trick!"
The teller says "But sir, this is a bank."
The man sighs and says, "Oh, you're no fun. Where's Pen?"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
MAGICIAN ON A CRUISE
A magician on a cruise ship is starting his routine, in the audience is the captain and his pet parrot.
During his routine, the magician pulls a quarter out of a kids ear. The bird flaps around his cage and says "It was in his hand"
Agitated, but not discouraged, the magician continues. He makes flowers appear from nowhere. Again, the parrot announces "Wire up the sleeve!"
The magician stops and says "Listen here, bird, if you don't stay quiet I'm going to shoot you" the parrot sits quietly
Then towards the end of his act the magician makes his hat disappear. The parrot squawks loudly "It's in his back pocket!" Now furious, the magician pulls a gun out and fires once at the parrot. He misses and it ricochets all the way down to the engine room and blows up the ship. The only survivors are the parrot and the magician.
Three days pass and they say nothing to each other. On the fourth day the parrot looks at the magician and says "Ok, I give up. Where's the ship?"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A Magician was performing for a bi-lingual crowd.
He said "Can you see me?"
The Englishman said "Yes."
The Frenchman said "Oui."
The Spaniard said "Si."
The German said "Ja."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What do you call a short fortune teller who escaped from prison? A small medium at large!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What do you call a magician without the magic? Ian
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
Hat tricks were the magician's habit.
What's inside, he sought to grab it.
But he did not anticipate,
What he tried to confiscate,
Was a trick-defying rabid rabbit!
Walt Hayes, High Point
.
Reluctant Rabbit
The annals of magic host many famous names;
Merlin, Houdini, Copperfield all knew the game.
People were wowed by the unbelievable tricks;
this is a magician for whom things seldom click.
.
He's dressed the part, but lacks the basic skills;
it's hard to fathom just what magic niche he fills.
Unable to coax a furry rabbit from his hat of silk,
he mangles sacred traditions of his brethren ilk.
.
He's very lucky that this happened at rehearsal,
otherwise his career would suffer a big reversal.
The audience would pelt him with solid objects;
he'd find it hard to overcome such tragic optics.
.
Maybe he should consider another occupation,
one that doesn't involve shame or excruciation.
Take a short vacation and decide how he feels;
allow his assaulted arm the opportunity to heal.
.
That would do wonders for this concerned wife,
who fears the consequences of a misspent life.
She'd welcome the sight of newer, safer habits;
won't miss cleaning up after a rebellious rabbit.
Bill Wallace
.
Mangled Magicain
Instead of a rabbit in this magician's hat,
it appears to hold your common wild-cat.
He cannot understand why this occurred;
it's likely he used the wrong magic words.
.
His wife is stunned at this turn of events;
she keeps saying it doesn't make sense.
It's obvious things did not go as planned;
his magic act has gotten way out of hand.
.
Instead of looking like star Harry Houdini,
his image is more like a bungling weenie.
Folks will laugh and call him a big phony,
derisively dismiss him as a no-trick pony.
.
Some may approve, think it is really cool
to finally have a magician look like a fool.
The damage is blatant, not at all discreet;
the guy's arm looks like Shredded Wheat.
.
To make amends for this painful faux pas,
it's imperative to avoid the coup-de-grace.
The only certain solution to saving his life?
Delegate this magic maneuver to his wife.
Bill Wallace
.
Roses are red, violets are blue
The only thing the magician could pull out of his hat was an old shoe
He tried and he tried, but nothing else would come out
SO, he just retired his hat on the shelf.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
The magician's wife called him a bum
said I married a bum
She said that the only thing that he pulled out of his hat was a bottle of rum
So, he drank it down and ran up town
As yet, he hasn't been found.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
This magician sure holds his art dear.
But his wife disapproves - that is clear.
He sure made her quite sick
Buying each magic trick
'Til he made all their cash disappear.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
Last week you reached in and got a handful of big acorns. Now what?
Last week you pulled out two squirrells. What now?
Actually, it's more fun to watch two squirrells in a tree using a telephone.
I hope you don't try to pull out two squirrells like you did last week.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Get some Grey Poupon out for dinner
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
I told you, you were going to have a hard time getting that captioner to come out into the daylight.
I told you that stuffing Tim into that hat was going to tick him off.
You told Tim he was furloughed again didn’t you.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
"Why don't you see if you can pull The Joke's On You out of there during the weeks that it's missing?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
"That must be the rabbit from 'The Secret Life of Pets'."
"This reminds of that scene from 'Fargo'."
Bill Wallace, High Point
.
Hey Rocky! Watch me pull a rabbit outta my hat!
Must've got the wrong hat!
I think you've been watching too much "Rocky and Bullwinkle!"
Dear ,let's face it- It's like watching Rocky and Bullwinkle reruns!
Mike Perry, Eden
I was a HUUUGE Bullwinkle and Rocky fan. Even got to meet June Foray.
“Let’s name that rabbit ‘Cujo’!”
Tim Tribbett
.
I wouldn't consider a Bullwinkle cartoon to be a training film.
Somewhere, Karen is crying over a puddle because of you.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Where is Carl Ballantine when you need him?"
"In the immortal words of Doug Henning, 'It's an illusion!'"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
"That's some Bad Hat Harry."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
Yes, originally from “Jaws”
.
"You sure he didn't escape to Mr. McGregor's garden ?"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
Don’t worry many magicians at your age lose their Hare!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
You should have said "Watch me pull a "rabid" out of my hat!
That's quite a trick! How'd it go? You said "Uno, dos..." and he disappeared without a "tres!"
I know the rabbit are hard to find, but don't worry. I've actually enrolled you into the hare club for men!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST EARWORMS
#6: "You have to believe we are magic,
Nothing can stand in our way.
You have to believe we are magic,
Don't let your aim ever stray,
And if all your hopes survive,
Destiny will arrive.
I'll bring all your dreams alive
For you!" ...with apologies to John Farrar and Olivia Newton-John.
.
#7: "It's magic, you know,
Never believe it's not so,
It's magic, you know,
Never believe it's not so!" ...with apologies to William Lyall, David Paton, and Pilot.
.
#8: "Summer, it turns me upside down,
Summer, summer, summer,
It's like a merry go round!
.
I see you under the midnight,
All shackles and bows,
The high shoes with the cleats a clicking,
A temperamental glow!
.
Oh, don't you let me go,
Oh, got a hold on you,
I've got a hold on you
I've got a hold on you tonight,
.
Oh, I got a hold on you,
I got a hold on you,
I got a hold on you,
That's right!
.
Oh it's magic,
When I'm with you,
Uh oh it's magic,
Just a little magic,
You know it's true,
I got a hold on you!" ...with apologies to Ric Ocasek and the Cars.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
You put your right hand in
You take your right hand out
You put your right hand in
And you shake it all about
You do the hokey pokey
And you turn yourself around
That’s what it’s all about
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Of course, the song "Do You Believe in Magic?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
