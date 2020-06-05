Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, June 10
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
And as always, please, no wagering.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
While I continue to work from home, I won’t be in the office to accept mail-in entries. I’m afraid it’s electronic submissions only for now until further notice. I apologize for the inconvenience.
Last week’s cartoon was Man with sack on his head. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is – the wizard.
WINNER
“I am not paying those high prices for masks.”
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
RUNNERS-UP
“He thinks a mask would make him look silly.”
Barbara Brown, Greensboro
“The plastic surgery didn’t go as planned.”
Bill Wallace
“Why would you think your Dad is disappointed in you?”
Tim Tribbett
“He’s in the low-budget witness protection program.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
“Amazon was sold out of real Masks.”
Janice Y. Smith, Greensboro
“This is his way of distancing.”
Mari Reavis, Eden
“He just likes to get away from it all once in a while!”
Mike Perry, Eden
“We’re on a blind date.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
“It keeps him from over eating during quarantine!”
Tony Bean, Danbury
HONORABLE MENTIONS (Also getting votes from our judges)
He ran out of masks.
David Core, Greensboro
"He gave himself a haircut."
Bill Wallace
"Bob's on a no-see food diet."
Debra Watson, Eden
“Haircutting is harder than I thought.”
Tim Tribbett
I'm sorry, but he's in isolation.
Mike Perry, Eden
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
People laughed at him for years. But now everyone has a mask. So in a way, he was ahead of his time!
Mike Perry, Eden
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here’s one I came up with that’s a bit different from the ones you sent in.
Let’s just say the face tattoo wasn’t the best idea.
THE REST
He started with bags under his eyes.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
"I voted for plastic."
"He's too cheap to spring for a real mask."
"It's a variation of the pet bird thing."
"This is more beneficial to society than recycling."
"I let him take it off for meals."
"He REALLY needs a haircut."
"He's a low-budget masked singer."
"It's a preventative measure for foot-in-the-mouth syndrome."
"He can't afford a man-cave."
"It has holes - he just doesn't know how to use them."
"It was either this or a wedgie."
"He bet our stimulus check on a Super Bowl rerun and lost."
Bill Wallace
“Don’t tell him! I finally found a way to shop without his help."
Dan Donovan
He says a mask makes him look silly.
It’s the only way he’ll go shopping with me.
He’s a denier of everything.
He’s from the old school of if I didn’t see it, it didn’t happen.
He worked as a sports mascot for many years.
He misses his job as a sports mascot.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
No! Nothing like that, he's just ugly!
Mike Perry, Eden
He not only has a brown paper bag hat, but shoes, pants, shirt..........He get's arrested a lot for rustling!
Mike Perry, Eden
Barbara Brown, Greensboro
He worships brown paper bags. He's what you would call sack religious!
Mike Perry, Eden
“Do it yourself face mask.”
Tim Tribbett
He's taking this haircut thing a bit too far.
Once a Saints fan, always a Saints fan.
David Core, Greensboro
“Protects from corona plus he’s ugly. Two birds, one stone.”
Tim Tribbett
It's been 3 days..He's determined to punch his way out.
Anthony Konopka, Greensboro
He's okay, but he's never been good in the sack.
Mike Perry, Eden
If you saw the zit, you would know why!
Mike Perry, Eden
“The plastic one made him dizzy.”
“The deluxe model had eye holes.”
“He’s a little foggy with zero visibility.”
“Thanks, but he’s OK to drive.”
“I found him in the recycling bin.”
“No, it’s not Covid-19, it’s the haircut issue!”
Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
I cut his hair yesterday....It looked great to me.....
Larry Miller, Greensboro
Why the bag? I gave him a choice of paper or plastic and this is what he chose!
Mike Perry, Eden
It's his way of defeating universal facial recognition software!
Mike Perry, Eden
He says he has one "big ole honkin' zit!"
Mike Perry, eden
He's am undercover cop!
Mike Perry, Eden
He's gotten so much better. He used to be a two bagger!
Mike Perry, Eden
1. “He hasn’t been able to get a haircut yet” !
2. It keeps him from over eating during quarantine!
3. We get along great now!
4. “They recommended he wear a mask”!
5. He had to get braces!
6. I keep trying to get him to switch to a plastic bag!
Tony Bean, Danbury
Why is he wearing that bag? Because the first one was torn off!
Mike Perry, Eden
"Do you have a pair of scissors?"
"It's a twelve-step program for the terminally stupid."
"The cashier thought he needed a mask."
"I could get used to this."
"I'm winning more arguments now."
"It's a punching-bag. Go ahead and take a shot."
"Meet the Count of Knucklehead Cristo."
Bill Wallace
“This is his way of distancing “
Mari Reavis, Eden
1. He didn’t like the mask I made for him.
2. The beard he tried to grow looks like a birds nest.
3. He hasn’t had a haircut in three months.
4. Haircut today. Church on Sunday.
5. He wants to take a walk but hates wearing a mask.
6. I gave him his last haircut.
7. He believes in “see no evil”.
9. I caught him watching X rated TV.
10. He was showing me how he can juggle.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
“He’s on a new diet”
Mari Reavis, Eden
“He’s hiding until he gets a haircut “
Craige Reavis, Eden
“It’s a DIY face mask.”
Tim Tribbett
“He tried to cut his own hair.”
Tim Tribbett
They said we could brown bag!
Lynda Perry, Eden
He doesn't want to hear, see, or speak any evil about this virus.
Drama queen woke up with a pimple this morning.
He tried cutting his own hair.
David Core, Greensboro
“A DIY haircut that went off the rails.”
Tim Tribbett
Why? Because the body's hot, but they face is not!
Mike Perry, Eden
He couldn't find a mask. It's his first blind date. Because its hard to breathe with a plastic bag on
Henry Hoover Burlington
Here are my captions for this week:
"I finally bagged me one !"
"I told him I wouldn't go out with him looking like that."
"I volunteered to cut his hair, but...."
"I told him to put eye holes in if he called that a mask."
"So he tried cutting his own hair..."
"This is the only way I could get him to leave the house."
"He doesn't want anyone to see he's gained weight."
"He pretends he can't hear me either."
"Bob's on a no-see food diet."
"Guess who !"
"He says he doesn't want to be seen with his mother !"
"And he thinks you're the weird brother...."
"I told him I didn't want to see him frown when he sees my mother."
"Bill doesn't like to show his emotions."
Debra Watson, Eden
I'm sure you recognize him- he's the original unknown comic!
Mike Perry, Eden
Why yes, it is a paper. bag. But we're saving up for a trip to Gucci's!
Mike Perry, Eden
Yes, it's paper. But we've been looking at Hefty!
Mike Perry, Eden
He's one of three triplets. You may have met his brothers- Dirt and Scum!
Mike Perry, Eden
Mike Perry, Eden
"Meet the Knucklehead Count of Monte Cristo."
"Low-hanging tree limbs are a hoot!"
"His driver's test score was the lowest in history."
"Robocalls hang up on him."
"He's an amalgam of Larry, Moe, and Curly."
"It wasn't a dog urinating on your flowers."
"If he takes it off, my mother visits for a week."
"As far as I'm concerned, it's his best feature."
"The 6:00 P.M. news will explain it better than I can."
"I caught him with reading material that came in similar wrapping."
"No holes? We're on our way to the pistol range to fix that."
"There's a photograph of my mother taped to the inside."
Bill Wallace
"The doctor rescheduled his plastic surgery operation due to conved-19."
"Don't worry he also has a mask on."
"He's waiting for his 1200 dollars check so he can get a real Mask."
Janice Y. Smith, Greensboro
It’s been two months since he had a hair cut !!
Carlton Cheek , Asheboro
It's not what people think. It's just to hide his bald spot!
Mike Perry, Eden
It's really quite brilliant! A way to defeat facial recognition hardware!
Mike Perry, Eden
He just likes to get away from it all once in a while!
Mike Perry, Eden
He's just having a bad hair day!
Mike Perry, Eden
Actually, this is his first blind date!
Mike Perry, Eden
" Bad Covid trim on my part,"
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
"He fell for the Nigerian-prince-wants-to-send-you-money scam."
"The doctor prescribed it for his foot-in-the-mouth syndrome."
"He gained 25 pounds after eating a month's supply of Weight-Watcher meals in one week."
"Guess who gave his SSN to a phisher?"
Bill Wallace
Did you hear about the brown paper bag cowboy?
He had a brown paper bag hat, brown paper bag boots, a brown paper bag shirt, and a pair of brown paper bag pants. He was arrested. For rustling.
Mike Perry, Eden
#1: "Daddy, please meet my new boyfriend, Bass Ackwards!"
#2: "He's a New Orleans Saints fan!"
#3: "This is how he practices social distancing!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point.
“He’s not open to other opinions.”
Tim Tribbett
“It smells like bacon..”
Tim Tribbett
“Epic zit.”
Tim Tribbett
You aren’t the only one who needs a haircut.
Miller Long
I brought the grocery boy home. So what ?
They don’t call me the bag lady for nothing
It’s Tim. He wants our cartoon entries by 2 weeks ago
He says he can’t breathe. What should we do ?
Do you have an extra ventilator hanging around ?
Look what I bagged !
Billy’s back from college. He did not do well
He did not do well on the open book test
On the plus side he changes his face mask monthly
Will you teach him the proper way to bag groceries ?
They were out of Grey Poupon. This is my response
Now he is ready to go out in public
It’s the new hijab
I am not paying those high prices for masks
I saw it on TV. It seemed like a good idea
We’re going shopping
Go get your own mask
Does your boyfriend have a name ?
He’s our new paperboy
They were all out of plastic
I got the cheaper version for him
He’s fine. The bag is impregnated with Grey Poupon
It’s the only one that would fit his big head
If he’s careful it should last a month
Unfortunately it’s not waterproof
He took a lickin but kept on tickin
Our date nights are much improved
At least he took his head out of the sand
Looks are so overrated
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
"The other option was plastic."
"Watch what you say, he can still hear you."
"It's the newest model, reversible."
"It's the new R&R, Recyclable & Reversible."
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
We've tried plastic, leather, canvas- even neoprene. But nothing has the convenience and practicality of paper!
Mike Perry, Eden
Why the bag? Shouldn't the real question be "Why not?"
Mike Perry, Eden
And this is my husband, who used to work with Chuck Barris!
Mike Perry, Eden
Someone ugly called him ugly!
Mike Perry, Eden
“Haircutting is harder than I thought.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I want Vegas, he wants Florida. So we're going to Vegas. Why? Because baggers can't be choosers!
Mike Perry, Eden
Mike Perry, Eden
He thinks he's Bill Murray in "Groundhog Day!"
Mike Perry, Eden
I expect in a few days he'll be ready to start building that she shed!
Mike Perry, Eden
#4: "He's doing this because he couldn't afford a lamp shade!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
Glad he stopped smoking!
Can anyone stop him from saying ‘good air in: bad air out’ over and over?
He cut some extra flaps in the back. You oughta hear him snore!!!
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
" He's having a hard time facing reality."
" Yes, that's right. It even works outside the bedroom."
" Bob's just a little shy around new people."
Carlos D'Agostino-Greensboro
Well, Walgreens was sold out of masks.
He used to be a bad comic on The Gong Show.
I told him he shouldn't use the hedge trimmer to cut his hair.
They caught him betting on "The Joke's On You."
He's in the low-budget witness protection program.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
“Why would you think your Dad is disappointed in you?”
Tim Tribbett
“He’s trying to avoid spoilers for his show.”
Tim Tribbett
“Cause plastic makes him pass out.”
Tim Tribbett
“They were out of masks.”
“We opted for paper instead of plastic.”
“He got a job as a bag boy.”
“This is how we fixed ugly.”
“It’s a blind date.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
"When they asked 'Paper or Plastic?' he must have said 'Paper'!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"Well, Tim drew a bag over his head so you'd know who is talking."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
Last week was a licker, this week is a brown-bagger. What's next? Something about a dope? And what does this say about the author of all this?
Mike Perry, Eden
"He refuses to wear a mask."
"At the airport, they said he couldn't take it as a carry-on... you guess the rest."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"It's time for him to renew his license; he was afraid of failing the test so he's written the answers on the inside."
"All I know was when we left the store it held a jar of grey poupon."
"It's our anniversary. It's his turn to wear the bag."
"The club we're going to tonight says 'Brown Bag Only', but we didn't want to be dressed alike."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"We're going to a surprise party."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"Well, it's an environmentally conscious group, so he COULDN'T wear Plastic!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
He does this every time we go to Mother’s.
My mother suggested it.
He didn’t want anyone to see him with me.
He couldn’t find a mask.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
A pirate walks into a bar with a paper towel on his head
The bartender asks him why it's there, to which the pirate replies,
"Arrr, there be a bounty on me head!
Mike Perry, Eden
A man is on a cross-country trip when he picks up a hitchhiker.
During a lull in the conversation, the hitchhiker notices a brown paper bag
resting in the center console. The driver notices his glance and says,
“That’s a bottle of wine. I got it for my wife.”
The hitchhiker replies, “That’s a pretty good trade.”
Mike Perry, Eden
BEST POEMS
Paper or Plastic?
This poor fellow is wearing a symbol of shame;
did something stupid that brought him ill-fame.
Like the Lone Ranger, his identity is a mystery;
unlike that icon, he won't be revered by history.
His wife is tasked with explaining this disguise;
she's tempted to tell folks some little white lies.
Because his crude behavior was uber-uncouth,
she says it's better to voice the cold, hard truth.
Her mother was planning to make a quick visit;
this bozo's response was to go moron-ballistic.
Trying to express the true extent of his disdain,
he opted for a strategy of inflicting mental pain.
The target of this scheme was totally unaware;
even if she'd known, she wouldn't have cared.
She was a survivor and ready to hold her own;
felt her son-in-law's self-image was overblown.
She arrived to find both doorways boarded up;
decided this called for some pretty heavy stuff.
Got in her car, rode off into the ink-black night;
returned a bit later with two sticks of dynamite.
After the smoke cleared, she then went inside;
found the rascal in a closet, attempting to hide.
She didn't ridicule him or take the time to nag,
only politely asked that he put on a paper bag.
Bill Wallace
Baggy Look
Since Covid-19 is prevalent and running amok,
people want to keep protective masks in stock.
They obscure a portion of many facial features,
and make ears look like drive-in twin speakers.
This gentleman has a different plan of defense;
he's long on concern, but lacks common sense.
He says catching the virus would be a big drag,
and has the bright idea of sporting a paper bag.
The benefit of wearing this product of cellulose
grows smaller and smaller when you look close.
It does a good job of hiding all warts and moles,
but is not very practical since it hasn't any holes.
It might protect you from nasty airborne germs,
but could result in injuries that leave you infirm.
Simply getting up to walk from a chair to a bed
could leave you with a bad bump on your head.
Then there is the consideration of appearance;
bags don't look good, not even from a distance.
You'd be better off to let those microbes attack
than schlep about town looking like a sad sack.
Bill Wallace
It's a really strange personnel act:
Since this clerk with a customer cracked,
He's employed there no more,
And at this little store,
When you're sacked, you will really get sacked.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
Roses are red and violets are blue
I'm wearing a bag over my head,
I hope it doesn't scare you.
I have to go out and I don't have a mask
I'll be glad when all of this is over at last.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
BEST INSIDE JOKE
It’s Tim. He wants our cartoon entries by 2 weeks ago
They were out of Grey Poupon. This is my response
He’s fine. The bag is impregnated with Grey Poupon
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
They caught him betting on "The Joke's On You."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
After last week, he puts a bag over his head when he has a lollipop.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
"Well, Tim drew a bag over his head so you'd know who is talking."
"All I know was when we left the store it held a jar of grey poupon."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
Last week was a licker, this week is a brown-bagger. What's next? Something about a dope? And what does this say about the author of all this?
Mike Perry, Eden
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
I'm sure you recognize him- he's the original unknown comic!
And this is my husband, who used to work with Chuck Barris!
He thinks he's Bill Murray in "Groundhog Day!"
Mike Perry, Eden
He used to be a bad comic on The Gong Show.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
BEST/WORST PUNS
He worships brown paper bags. He's what you would call sack religious!
Mike Perry, Eden
I want Vegas, he wants Florida. So we're going to Vegas. Why? Because baggers can't be choosers!
Mike Perry, Eden
